Suhana Khan Smoulders In Her First Magazine Cover, Exudes Rare Confidence

Suhana Khan बनी कवर गर्ल,Vogue मैगज़ीन के कवर पर दिखा STUNNING अवतार। Boldsky

Suhana Khan is already on the cover of Vogue. She is already looking so ravishing and it doesn't seem like her first cover. But yes, this is her first ever magazine cover and she is not even a movie old. And her first magazine cover was unveiled by none other than her father, Shah Rukh Khan at Vogue Beauty Awards.

The actress was styled to perfection by Vogue's Anaita Shroff Adajania. The star kid wasn't given the usual cute avatar but rather a smokin' hot look. And Suhana was not only able to pull off her outfits but also gave soul-piercing gazes that you can only expect from a celeb, who has mastered the art of giving poses. Well, that's just elementary.

Suhana's attires were in tune with the latest trends. She wore western outfits for the cover and gave us a few fashion goals as well. For her cover picture, she sported a metallic pink and blue floral dress that looked chic and was accentuated by flares.

We were also particularly blown away by her photoshoot in which she wore a bright red coloured one-shouldered top with bow shaped sleeves and teamed it with a light pink-hued long skirt. Her make up was on point and her hair was left a bit messy for the shoot. And her shoot didn't end here.

Sprawled on a pink velvety sofa, Suhana looked smart in a printed nude shirt and white applique skirt. Her simplest and believable outfit from the shoot was a high-necked multi-coloured body-hugging short dress that millennials can sport on any given day.

Well, Suhana totally wowed us in her magazine first shoot. She is most certainly a promising fashion icon and we hope to see her on more covers. Did you all love Suhana Khan's first magazine cover as much as we did?