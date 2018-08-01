Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Suhana Khan Smoulders In Her First Magazine Cover, Exudes Rare Confidence

By
Suhana Khan बनी कवर गर्ल,Vogue मैगज़ीन के कवर पर दिखा STUNNING अवतार। Boldsky
Suhana Khan magazine cover

Suhana Khan is already on the cover of Vogue. She is already looking so ravishing and it doesn't seem like her first cover. But yes, this is her first ever magazine cover and she is not even a movie old. And her first magazine cover was unveiled by none other than her father, Shah Rukh Khan at Vogue Beauty Awards.

The actress was styled to perfection by Vogue's Anaita Shroff Adajania. The star kid wasn't given the usual cute avatar but rather a smokin' hot look. And Suhana was not only able to pull off her outfits but also gave soul-piercing gazes that you can only expect from a celeb, who has mastered the art of giving poses. Well, that's just elementary.

Suhana Khan Vogue

Suhana's attires were in tune with the latest trends. She wore western outfits for the cover and gave us a few fashion goals as well. For her cover picture, she sported a metallic pink and blue floral dress that looked chic and was accentuated by flares.

We were also particularly blown away by her photoshoot in which she wore a bright red coloured one-shouldered top with bow shaped sleeves and teamed it with a light pink-hued long skirt. Her make up was on point and her hair was left a bit messy for the shoot. And her shoot didn't end here.

Suhana Khan style

Sprawled on a pink velvety sofa, Suhana looked smart in a printed nude shirt and white applique skirt. Her simplest and believable outfit from the shoot was a high-necked multi-coloured body-hugging short dress that millennials can sport on any given day.

Well, Suhana totally wowed us in her magazine first shoot. She is most certainly a promising fashion icon and we hope to see her on more covers. Did you all love Suhana Khan's first magazine cover as much as we did?

Suhana Shah Rukh Khan
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood suhana khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue