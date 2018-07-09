Aryan, Suhana, And AbRam Khan Just Proved That They Are The Trendiest Star Kids

Shah Rukh Khan's children seemed to be chilling in style in the historical city of Pompei. The trio- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and the little one AbRam Khan were dressed to T for the vacay in the idyllic Italy and well, gave us travel-wear ideas. While Aryan and Suhana had us crushing all over them, AbRam looked so adorable.

The stylish siblings raised the coolness and the hotness quotient. These three lifted us from Monday morning blues but also had us going green with envy. Aryan, who wooed us last time at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement function, stunned us again but this time in a cool avatar.

He wore an electric blue half-sleeved tee, which was round-necked and slightly baggy. He paired it with stone-washed denims and white coloured sports shoes. Aryan completed his look with sassy black shades and smouldering expression.

His sister, Suhana looked ravishing in a deep-necked white crochet blouse with fringes. She paired her top with a complementing cute white skirt. She enhanced her look with golden slippers and a dainty tribal neckpiece. Her wavy tresses were side-swept and her dewy makeup completed her look.

One of our favourite star babies, AbRam sported a black tee, which had 'Rock & Roll' written on it. AbRam paired his cute tee with white-hued shorts and inky blue shoes.

These three clearly wowed us and we hope they get clicked together more often.