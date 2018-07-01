Subscribe to Boldsky
This Mother-Son Duo Were The Coolest And Most Fashionable Ever At This Grand Party

By Devika
Gauri and Aryan Khan

Gauri Khan arrived in style with her son Aryan Khan for the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The mother-son duo looked spectacular, with Aryan looking like a spitting image of his father, Shah Rukh Khan. They posed effortlessly for the shutterbugs and were also joined by Karan Johar for that.

Gauri, who is almost always immaculately turned up, wore a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree for the occasion. The diva and an interior designer, Gauri had the mercury rising in an Ombré concept sari with silver and rose gota embroidery and Swarovski detailing. She teamed her beautifully embellished sari with emerald earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels that accentuated her outfit.

Gauri Khan Shloka Mehta Akash Ambani

Gauri's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky eyes. Her wavy tresses were layered and done to perfection.

Aryan, on the other hand, turned cool blue for the occasion, when he wore an all-blue tuxedo that featured a crisp coat and finely tailored pants. He also wore a white shirt and enhanced his look with a black tie and matching formal shoes.

Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan

We thought Gauri and Aryan looked awesome and highly stylish. For us, they were two of the best-dressed celebs at the party. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comments section.

Gauri Khan sarees
    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 21:42 [IST]
