Wow! Suhana Khan Is A Fashionista In The Making

Suhana Khan is gradually moving ahead to make a mark in the fashion world. Of late, the princess of Bollywood is killing it with her fashion sense.

From lehengas to bikini there isn't a single thing that she can't pull with aplomb.

Can you forget her first official public appearance with her father at an event? In a thigh length orange dress she looked nothing less than a seasoned Bollywood actress.

And also the time, she stole her diva mom's thunder in this shimmery dress.

If you are an Instagrammer, you know how she sets it on fire with each of her pics, which goes viral each time.

And now, Suhana is all over the place once again. Her IPL appearance has made social media gasp for breath. In a basic white tee and blue denim Suhana dazzled at the stadium with father SRK.

All the teen fans of Suhana, let her teach you how to add oomph to a basic outfit.

So when everyone is trying to be a fahionista...

Young Suhana is stealing their thunder. One appearance at a time!!

Suhana Khan looked stunning at Eden Gardens | FilmiBeat