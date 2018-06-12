Wow! Suhana's Glam Style And Gauri's Sporty Look Is Making Netizens Go Crazy

Shah Rukh Khan came across this line, 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then he saw this pic, which proved the merit in the line. So, what pic was that which had caught the netizens' interest and burnt the internet? Well, it was none other than the Insta shot of Gauri Khan with her daughter Suhana.

Yes, the mother-daughter partied stylishly and Gauri seemed like one cool mom with a glamorous daughter. At this moment, Suhana is probably the most-talked-about star kid and well, she is also the budding fashionista.

She hasn't even taken a step into the film industry and this 18-year-old girl is already wooing us. So at the party, while Gauri kept it sporty, her daughter turned up in a hot icy dress that amazeballed us. Suhana wore an off-shoulder Monisha Jaising outfit that was shimmery and so perfectly hugged her slender frame. Its metallic sheen, overlapping feature, exaggerated sleeves on one end, and of course, the subtle slit - all grabbed our eyeballs.

Suhana complemented her sexy avatar with matching pencil heels and she sensibly left her wavy tresses loose and side-swept. And her makeup and light bracelets were bang on with the attire.

Gauri, on the other hand, paired her white tee with a loose hiker jacket and tight denims. Unlike, Suhana, she aced the casual look and her sport shoes only enhanced her cool look further. Her hairdo was usual but her minimal makeup and pink lip shade were so on point.

After this pic, it seemed as if they are siblings rather than mom and little one. We loved Suhana's glam look and Gauri's sassy avatar. How about you? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.