Bhai Dooj Special: Ranbir, Kareena, And Karisma, And Other Sibling Fashion Goals From B-Town

Bhai Dooj is celebrated after diwali festival and marks the unbreakable love bond shared between brothers and sisters. From praying for each other's prosperous life to exchanging gifts, the festival is all about eternal love and light-hearted banters.

Even in our Bollywood industry, there are many siblings, who shares the same beautiful bond and have been giving us major sister-brother fashion goals. So, let us take a look at some of their pictures, where they are seen complementing each other with stylish outfits and giving us major sibling goals.

Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have given us many brother-sister fashion photoshoots and the recent one was just a day ago. On the occasion of Diwali, the duo sported ethnics and gave goals. Sara Ali Khan donned a beautiful short flared red kurti, which was accentuated by embellished golden border. She teamed it with matching plain churidars and beautiful dupatta and completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. The gold-toned earrings, red bangles, and a tiny bindi upped her ethnic look. On the other hand, Ibrahim sported a navy blue long kurta. His kurta also featured golden embellishments. He paired it with matching bottoms and completed his look with juttis. The duo absolutely looked ethnic ready and gave goals.

Soha Ali Khan And Saif Ali Khan

Not just in personal life but in professional life too, the Pataudi siblings have been each other's pillar of support. Recently, Soha and Saif announced the new collection of The House Of Pataudi with a picture, where the duo were seen posing with each other in matching outfits. Soha wore a half-sleeved grey kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and paired it with light blue ankle-length bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels. On the other hand, Saif sported a mandarin-collar matching colour kurta and paired it with white pyjamas. He completed his look with brown shoes. Saif and Soha gave us sibling goals in matching attire.

Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor

From sharing sweet Instagram posts to pulling each other's legs, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a pure sibling bond. On the occasion of Diwali, the two had an adorable photoshoot, where they were seen hugging each other. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor was seen in a mandarin-collar three-fourth-sleeved white kurta, which was accentuated by black dotted patterns. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a plain pink sari, which featured golden designer border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. She adorned her hairdo with a beautiful white mogra and upped her look with a tiny black bindi and pink lip shade.

Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan have been famous for their bond in the Bollywood industry. Be it family gatherings or festivals, the duo are often seen posing for the shutterbugs. On Raksha Bandhan also, the duo got clicked together in ethnics. While Abhishek sported an all-white kurta-pyjama with an orange waistcoat, Shweta Bachchan colour-coordinated with her brother with a matching white suit, which was accentuated by intricate silver embroidery.

Kareena, Karisma And Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor share a unique similarity, which is that the two know a lot about what's happening in the Bollywood industry. And Karisma and Kareena are often spotted together but sometimes on a rare occasion, we get to see the two sisters hanging out with brother, Ranbir. So this was rare but we saw a picture of the trio at the airport. In the picture, they were seen complementing each other in casual outfits. While Karisma donned an-all black top and jeans, Kareena opted for a black top and blue denims, which she paired with a black shrug. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper in his blue polo t-shirt and yellow trousers. All three sported black footwears and gave sibling goals.

So, who gave you the major sibling fashion goals?