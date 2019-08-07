Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave Us Divalicious Moments With These Two Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it her airport or photoshoot look, Kareena Kapoor Khan always gives us diva goals. And the best part is that she looks so effortless all the time. The actress, who will be seen in Hindi Medium 2 soon, is back from London and like always her airport outfit was absolutely casual. We loved her ensemble because it was not only something that most of us could wear but it looked sassy too. And post her airport look, her photoshoot in a tangerine dress conquered the social media. So, Kareena gave us two amazing fashion moments, which we have decoded for you.

The Airport Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest airport ensemble was a departure from all things frilly and fancy. It was a comfortable outfit, which consisted of a loose tee and flared denims. Her tee seemed dipped in a red shade and it had the message, "Keep On Sweatin' On". Well, with this, she certainly beckoned us to wear a t-shirt with message. She paired her ensemble with tan brown sandals and carried a big blue bag with her. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore quirky bracelets and accessorised her look with round-framed shades. She highlighted her look with a pink lip shade and an impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

The Photoshoot Look

For her Dance India Dance photoshoot, Kareena showed some tangerine love with her Gauri & Nainika dress that was one-shouldered with tailored sleeves. Her dress was absolutely stylish and featured sharp slits. It featured a figure-flattering silhouette and Kareena looked fabulous. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena paired her ensemble with peep-hole sandals. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and kohl with soft orange eye shadow. The slightly messy ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, which diva moment of Kareena Kapoor Khan's wowed you more? Didn't she give you diva lessons? Let us know that.