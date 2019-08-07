ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave Us Divalicious Moments With These Two Outfits

    By
    |

    Be it her airport or photoshoot look, Kareena Kapoor Khan always gives us diva goals. And the best part is that she looks so effortless all the time. The actress, who will be seen in Hindi Medium 2 soon, is back from London and like always her airport outfit was absolutely casual. We loved her ensemble because it was not only something that most of us could wear but it looked sassy too. And post her airport look, her photoshoot in a tangerine dress conquered the social media. So, Kareena gave us two amazing fashion moments, which we have decoded for you.

    The Airport Look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest airport ensemble was a departure from all things frilly and fancy. It was a comfortable outfit, which consisted of a loose tee and flared denims. Her tee seemed dipped in a red shade and it had the message, "Keep On Sweatin' On". Well, with this, she certainly beckoned us to wear a t-shirt with message. She paired her ensemble with tan brown sandals and carried a big blue bag with her. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore quirky bracelets and accessorised her look with round-framed shades. She highlighted her look with a pink lip shade and an impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

    The Photoshoot Look

    For her Dance India Dance photoshoot, Kareena showed some tangerine love with her Gauri & Nainika dress that was one-shouldered with tailored sleeves. Her dress was absolutely stylish and featured sharp slits. It featured a figure-flattering silhouette and Kareena looked fabulous. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena paired her ensemble with peep-hole sandals. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and kohl with soft orange eye shadow. The slightly messy ponytail wrapped up her look.

    So, which diva moment of Kareena Kapoor Khan's wowed you more? Didn't she give you diva lessons? Let us know that.

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue