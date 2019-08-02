ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bridal Photoshoot Is About Colourful Pastel Splash

    By
    |

    She has spent two decades in the film industry and Kareena Kapoor Khan is just unstoppable. She is a mother, a radio show host, a reality show judge, and a successful actress. Kareena is winning and she totally won us over with her latest magazine cover. The actress looked radiant as she appeared on the cover of Khush Wedding magazine. Her bridal outfits were absolutely peppy and colourful. Let's take a look.

    This season, Kareena Kapoor Khan personifies regality and old world charm as she plays muse to couturiers Rimple & Harpreet @rimpleandharpreet for the cover of KHUSH Wedding @khushmag. The accomplished actor gets candid with us on fashion, marriage, family life and breaking stereotypes as she reigns the box office for almost 2 decades! Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah All clothing and styling: @rimpleandharpreet Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Location: @paradisekensal

    So, for the cover shoot, Kareena wore an attire by Rimple & Harpreet Narula. Her ensemble consisted of a golden embellished blouse and she paired it with a voluminous skirt that was sparkly and adorned with multi-hued floral accents. She wore a heavy choker, which came from Anayah Jewellery. The actress carried a pink embroidered dupatta with her. The makeup was dewy with smoky kohl and a pink lip shade. A middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    A confluence of sultry and ethereal, #KareenaKapoorKhan glistens in @rimpleandharpreet for #KhushWedding @khushmag cover story. Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Styled by: @rimpleandharpreet Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Hair: @reshmamakeupartist using @avedauk and @shuuemura_artofhair Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Location: @paradisekensal . . #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #rimpleandharpreet #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #celebstyle #bollywood #bollywoodceleb #indiancouture #indianbride #covershoot #london #kareenakapoorfanclub #bebo #lehenga #weddinginspiration #brideinspiration #sultry #lehengacholi #stylefiles

    For the second look, she exuded modern vintage vibes. Splashed in a brownish-golden hue, her attire consisted of an off-shouldered tassel blouse and a skirt that featured floral accents. She wore statement oxidised earrings and a delicate ring. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones. The romantic wavy tresses completed her look.

    #KareenaKapoorKhan exudes royalty with resplendence dressed in and styled by couturiers, @rimpleandharpreet for #KhushWedding @khushmag Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Shoes: @aquazzura Location: @paradisekensal . . . #kareenakapoor #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #rimpleandharpreet #sharara #couture #bridalinspiration #bollywood #celebstyle #stylefile #instafashion #indianbride #weddinggoals #covershoot #kareenakapoorfans #lehenga #desi

    For the third shoot, which we thought would make for a perfect festive occasion outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a long voluminous dress that was unapologetically embellished and adorned with peacock motifs and multi-hued accents. She basically wore stunning floral finger rings and haathphools to accentuate her look. And for the final look, she wore a pastel purple sari, which seemed perfect for cocktail functions. Her sari was contemporary and she paired it with an embellished spaghetti blouse. Kareena upped her look with chandelier danglers and a neat hairdo wrapped up her look. So, which look of Kareena Kapoor Khan did you like the most?

    The beautiful #KareenaKapoorKhan is channeling her inner diva for #KhushWedding @khushmag in a handcrafted crystal embellished saree by @rimpleandharpreet. Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Shoes: @sophiawebster Location: @paradisekensal . . . #kareenakapoor #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #rimpleandharpreet #sharara #couture #bridalinspiration #bollywood #celebstyle #stylefile #instafashion #indianbride #weddinggoals #covershoot #kareenakapoorfans #lehenga #desi #saree #sareenotsorry

