Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sari Look Is What You Must Try
Kareena Kapoor Khan oozed glamour and style with her latest photoshoot for Dance India Dance. She looked unbelievable in her Manish Malhotra sari, which was all things festive. Kareena pulled it off like a diva and quite effortlessly inspired us to drape a sari. Her styling was done to perfection by Mohit Rai. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, Kareena wore an embellished six yards sari, which was splashed in a shade of pink. Her sari was draped beautifully and in a way that showed non-conformism to some level. It featured a free-flowing drape and Kareena teamed it with a soft golden corset blouse that was sleeveless and went well with her sari. The Veere Di Wedding actress looked stunning.
Her look was minimally done and accessorised with a statement layered neckpiece, which went well with her traditional modern attire. The makeup was nude-toned with pink highlighted cheekbones, soft kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena looked fabulous as always. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.