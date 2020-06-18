Sonam Kapoor Looks Divine In Her Ivory And Purple Lehenga, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the only actress in the industry whose fashion sense is absolutely unique, different, and extraordinary. The actress looks beautiful in each outfit of hers, but in ethnic, she looks no less than a diva. Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram feed to wish her friends on their birthday by posting throwback pictures from two different events. In the pictures, The Zoya Factor actress was seen sporting two different lehengas- one was a purple number, while the other was a gorgeous ivory ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her both lehengas and find which one suited her more.

Sonam Kapoor In An Ivory Ensemble

This picture of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, dressed in a beautiful ivory ensemble was from her sangeet function. For the special ceremony, the diva donned an elaborate ivory lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her white-hued flared lehenga featured subtle golden accents and embellished border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved sequin golden choli that was accentuated by silver zardosi, zari pearl, and crystal work. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Veere Di Wedding actress draped a matching dupatta and upped her divine look with gold-toned maang tikka, earcuffs with jhumkis, heavy choker, kadas, and rings. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a dazzling hairdo and adorned it with a white mogra. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sonam Kapoor In A Purple Lehenga

Foran event in 2018, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walked the ramp as a showstopper for Birdhichand Ghashyamdas Jewellers, flaunting a traditional purple lehenga. She paired her flared heavy lehenga with a plain choli, which was accentuated by embroidered sleeves. The Khoobsurat actress completed her look with a matching dupatta that featured heavy golden embellishments. Sonam accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, earrings, bracelets, rings, and heavy plunging choker neckpiece that covered her bodice. The fashionista tied her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a hairdo and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked divine in her both lehengas but her ivory number is what we want to steal away from her wardrobe. Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja