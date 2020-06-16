Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Give Couple Fashion Goals With Their Co-ordinated Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make one of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry. The two have always been the talk of the town not just because of their lovely chemistry but also for their fashionable looks. Sonam is a big fashionista and Anand is the owner of Bhaane, so they are among the most fashionable couples in the industry. Recently, he co-ordinated his outfit with his wife.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram feed to share an appreciation post for her husband. She not just penned a heartfelt caption but also posted a picture of the two, where they are seen posing together holding hands. They donned colour co-ordinated outfits. While Sonam looked like a diva in her ivory ensemble, Anand looked dapper in black and white attire. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed in a full-sleeved round-collar beautiful ivory ensemble. Her full-length heavy ensemble was accentuated by intricate golden-hued embroidered patterns. She teamed it with a plain matching dupatta and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings, necklace, and rings. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her highlighted mid-parted tresses into a hairdo while the wavy side strands enhanced her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam looked extremely gorgeous and her outfit looked perfect for the sangeet nights.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja complemented Sonam Kapoor in colour co-ordinated outfit and looked handsome. He sported a full-sleeved high-neck collar black blazer, which featured white-hued buttons and a pocket square. He layered his blazer with a white classic shirt that had extended sleeves. Anand teamed it with white pants and completed his look with a pair of shoes. With short beard, he rounded out his look.

Sonam wrote, 'An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much.'

Don't they look perfect together? What do you think about these outfits of the couple? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja