    Shahrukh Khan Wins Hearts In Melbourne, Clicks Selfie With Fans

    By

    Shahrukh Khan is referred to as the King of Bollywood for his charisma and extraordinary acting skills. In a recent video that went viral, he proved how to be a king of hearts. He reached Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Wednesday night.

    In a video shared by one of his fans on social media, he could be seen clicking selfies with his admirers. His mere presence seemed to have uplifted the spirit of the fans as they cheerfully welcomed their beloved actor in Melbourne. His humble gesture won hearts of his fans who cannot stop talking about how down-to-earth this superstar is.

    A comment on the viral video read, "One of the reasons why he is the most beloved star on the planet. He always lets ordinary people share his life. Truly a remarkable man,"

    Another user, called him a "man with a golden heart".

    The veteran of Bollywood films was invited to inaugurate this week-long film festival on Thursday, 8 August. He shares many priceless memories with the city, as parts of his cult film Chak! De India was shot in Melbourne back in 2007. He even met the director of IFFM during on the set of Chak! De India. The festival has grown immensely ever since and has turned into the largest Indian Film Festival in the Southern hemisphere.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
