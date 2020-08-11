14 Years Of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Rani Mukerji Or Preity Zinta, Who Looked Stunning In The Film? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed and Produced by Karan Johar, Bollywood romantic-drama film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released on 11 August 2006. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher in the lead roles. The film became the highest grossing film at the time of its release. The romantic as well as party tracks in the film touched everyone's heart.

Throughout the film, we noticed the leading lady Rani Mukerji exuding elegant vibes in her ethnic outfits while the another leading lady, Preity Zinta, flaunted a lot of western numbers. As Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocks 14 years today, take a look at some of the looks of the actresses and let us know who looked more stunning.

Let's start with Rani Mukerji's ethnic looks first.

Rani Mukerji In A Blue And Black Saree

In the song Tumhi Dekho Na, Rani Mukerji looked extremely beautiful in a black saree, which featured sky-blue pallu. The actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse. She let loose her straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

Rani Mukerji In A Baby Pink Saree

In the same song, Rani Mukerji was seen sporting a pretty baby-pink saree, which was accentuated by shimmering border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strappy halter-neck matching blouse. The diva went for minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Now, let's decode Preity Zinta's western looks from the film.

Preity Zinta In A Pink Top And Golden Skirt

In the song Where's The Party Tonight, Preity Zinta really exuded party vibes in her glamorous attire. She wore a sleeveless pink shimmering top that featured sharp pleats. The actress teamed her top with a sequin golden mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of boots. Preity let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Preity Zinta In A Golden Sequin Dress

In the song Rock N Roll Soniye, Preity Zinta was seen decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline golden sequin dress and looked gorgeous. Her shimmering dress featured striped patterns at the waist and she enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted heavy curls loose.

So, who looked more stunning according to you? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sony Music India Vevo