    On 17 Years Of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta’s Pretty Outfits From The Popular Songs Of The Film

    By
    |

    Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Bollywood sci-fi film Koi...Mil Gaya was released on 8 August 2003. The film starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Rekha. The story was about Rohit Mehra (played by Hrithik), an intellectually disable boy who comes in contact with an alien. In the film, Preity played the love interest of Hrithik as Nisha Malhotra. While the film was all about Jaadu (alien) for us, but it was Preity Zinta's fashionable looks in the film too that continuously caught our attention. From ethnic to western to casual, she flaunted many different looks in each song of the film.

    As Koi...Mil Gaya clocks 17 years today, let us take a look at the diva's outfits from the hit songs Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, Haila Haila, and It's Magic.

    Array

    Preity Zinta In Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala

    Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's rain dance in the song Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala became everyone's favourite. In the song, Preity was seen decked up in a sleeveless blush-pink satin-fabric mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of matching platform heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and let loose her wet tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Array

    Preity Zinta In Haila Haila

    How can someone even forget Preity Zinta's bright colour ethnic suit in the song Haila Haila Hua Hua! She wore a dual-toned (orange and pink) suit, which consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar kurti and orange bottoms. The actress draped a delicate pink dupatta around her neck and left her side-parted short tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Preity Zinta In It’s Magic

    For the song It's Magic, Preity Zinta opted for a casual look but her outfit wasn't really casual. She wore a sleeveless white top, which featured multi-hued prints. She teamed her top with shimmering blue jeans and completed her look with a pair of heels. The actress sported a grey-hued cross-body bag and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted tresses.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Preity Zinta from the film Koi....Mil Gaya? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
