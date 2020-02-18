ENGLISH

    B-Town Divas Arrive In Their Fashionable Best At Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calendar Launch Event

    By
    |

    Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar launch event has always been a starry affair. And this time too, at the launch of his 21st edition (2020 Calender), many Bollywood celebrities joined him in his grand celebration. Among all were divas like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Sunny Leone, and Bhumi Pednekar, who made stunning appearances in their gorgeous outfits and graced the event. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In A Dhoti-Style Grey Sari

    Vidya Balan made stylish appearance in a grey sari by Aartivijay Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped her sari in a dhoti style that added stylish quotient. The actress paired her sari with a half-sleeved boat-neck matching blouse. The actress completed her look with black sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned earcuffs, ring, and black nail paint. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Rekha In A White Silk Sari

    The veteran actress Rekha looked elegant and beautiful in a white silk sari. Her sari was accentuated by golden embellished border. She paired her sari with a matching blouse and draped the sheer pallu around her arms. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelets. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and upped her look with vermillion and red lip shade. The oversized sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. Rekha also carried a golden potli bag that went well with her look.

    Array

    Sunny Leone In An All-White Attire

    Sunny Leone donned a plunging neckline white bralette and paired it with a high-waist ankle-length flared skirt. She topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front jacket, which was accentuated by sprayed black prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of black heels and upped her look with funky earrings. She pulled back her tresses into a neat high ponytail. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip tint enhanced her look. Sunny also carried a block-patterned box bag that looked cute.

    Array

    Bhumi Pednekar In A Lavender Dress

    Bhumi Pednekar sported a single-sleeved lavender-hued shiny dress, which featured plunging neckline and knot detailing. Her wrap dress was accentuated by subtle prints and asymmetrical hem. She completed her look with nude-hued heels and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Bhumi went accessory free and left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

