Just In
- 3 hrs ago Maha Shivratri 2020: Know The Date, Timing, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
-
- 6 hrs ago Maha Shivratri 2020: Know The Difference Between Jyotirlinga And Shivlinga
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 19 February 2020
- 18 hrs ago Ways To Include Chicken Breast In Your Diet And It's Health Benefits
Don't Miss
- Technology Qualcomm Working On X60 Chip To Offer 5G Carrier Aggregation
- News Kerala Congress leaders serve beef curry, bread outside police station in Kozhikode
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 Active Models Discontinued In India: Unlisted From Company Website
- Finance What Makes This Mining Stock Attractive?
- Movies Valimai Shoot Update: Ajith Gets Injured During A Bike Stunt Sequence
- Sports Henry added to New Zealand Test squad as cover for Wagner
- Travel 8 Most Appealing Summer Holiday Destinations In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
B-Town Divas Arrive In Their Fashionable Best At Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calendar Launch Event
Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar launch event has always been a starry affair. And this time too, at the launch of his 21st edition (2020 Calender), many Bollywood celebrities joined him in his grand celebration. Among all were divas like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Sunny Leone, and Bhumi Pednekar, who made stunning appearances in their gorgeous outfits and graced the event. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Vidya Balan In A Dhoti-Style Grey Sari
Vidya Balan made stylish appearance in a grey sari by Aartivijay Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped her sari in a dhoti style that added stylish quotient. The actress paired her sari with a half-sleeved boat-neck matching blouse. The actress completed her look with black sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned earcuffs, ring, and black nail paint. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Rekha In A White Silk Sari
The veteran actress Rekha looked elegant and beautiful in a white silk sari. Her sari was accentuated by golden embellished border. She paired her sari with a matching blouse and draped the sheer pallu around her arms. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelets. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and upped her look with vermillion and red lip shade. The oversized sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. Rekha also carried a golden potli bag that went well with her look.
Sunny Leone In An All-White Attire
Sunny Leone donned a plunging neckline white bralette and paired it with a high-waist ankle-length flared skirt. She topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front jacket, which was accentuated by sprayed black prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of black heels and upped her look with funky earrings. She pulled back her tresses into a neat high ponytail. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip tint enhanced her look. Sunny also carried a block-patterned box bag that looked cute.
Bhumi Pednekar In A Lavender Dress
Bhumi Pednekar sported a single-sleeved lavender-hued shiny dress, which featured plunging neckline and knot detailing. Her wrap dress was accentuated by subtle prints and asymmetrical hem. She completed her look with nude-hued heels and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Bhumi went accessory free and left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.