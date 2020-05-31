Rani Mukerji’s Top 4 Gorgeous Sarees That You Wish You Had Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rani Mukerji is a saree connoisseur and we absolutely love her in sarees. The actress has draped a number of sarees on many occasions and we have picked our four favourite sarees from her saree collection. So, these are Rani Mukerji's top four distinctive sarees that we are pretty sure you would like to own. Take a look at her saree fashion.

1. Rani Mukerji's Pink And Golden Saree

Rani Mukerji wore a pink and golden saree recently for the Durga Puja celebrations. Her saree was vibrant pink in hue and accentuated by gold zari work. Her gorgeous saree was also accentuated by a golden-toned border and she teamed her saree with a golden half-sleeved blouse. The actress accessorised her look with red and white bangles and a heavy neckpiece. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

2. Rani Mukerji's White-Hued Floral Saree

This saree of Rani Mukerji's is one of our favourites and we really wish we owned this saree too. She wore this exquisite saree for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Her saree was white-toned and accentuated by pink-hued floral blooms. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse. Rani upped her look with layers of pearl necklace and wore a dainty bangle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and partly-tied tresses completed her look.

3. Rani Mukerji's Green Nature-Inspired Saree

For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Rani Mukerji draped a gorgeous green saree by Sabyasachi and looked graceful. Her lightweight green saree was accentuated by nature-inspired accents and silver zari border. She paired her saree with a matching round-neck blouse that was half-sleeved. Rani kept her look minimal with green-toned danglers and a classy watch. She carried a mini white purse and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade. The bun rounded out her avatar.

4. Rani Mukerji's White And Yellow Saree

With this saree of hers, Rani Mukerji gave us office wear goals. She wore this saree for the promotions of Mardaani 2. Her saree was designed by Raw Mango and her saree came from the brand's Festive 2019 collection. Her saree was enhanced by white, yellow, and grey hues. She paired her saree with a collared yellow blouse. She spruced up her look with earrings and light golden frames. Rani Mukerji's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which saree of Rani Mukerji's did you like the most? Let us know that.