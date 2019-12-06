Rani Mukerji Makes Us Want To Update Our Wardrobe With Colour-blocked Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Lately, Rani Mukerji has been promoting her movie Mardaani 2. With her promotions, the actress has been giving us sari goals. She recently wore a yellow, ivory, and grey sari but previously, Rani also donned a pink and black sari. Both her saris came from the label, Raw Mango and similarly both the saris were about colour-blocks. So, if you are looking forward to wearing simple yet formal saris, Rani Mukerji is the inspiration you need. Let's decode her sari looks.

Rani Mukerji In A Yellow, Ivory, And Grey Sari

So, Rani Mukerji's latest sari came from the Festive 2019 collection of the brand. Her sari was perfect as an office-wear but this sari also made for an ideal festive wear. The colour yellow beautifully popped out in her sari, which was contrasted by ivory and grey hues. It was traditionally draped and Rani teamed her sari with a half-sleeved yellow-collared blouse that went well with her sari. She accessorised her look with a dazzling ring and her large spectacles absolutely had our attention. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle smoky eyes. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rani Mukerji In A Pink And Black Sari

Rani Mukerji also stunned with a silk light pink and contrasting black-hued sari. With this sari of hers, she inspired us to play with contrasts. Her sari was baby pink in colour and highlighted by intricate white-toned designs. However, the border and drape of her sari were dipped in black hue but there was also a layer of shiny silver patti, which enhanced her sari look. Rani teamed her sari with a pink half-sleeved blouse that was elaborated by meticulously-done embroidered neckline. She upped her look with square-shaped Dior frames. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and the side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.

So, which sari of Rani Mukerji's would you like to drape, if given a choice? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Yash Raj Films Talent