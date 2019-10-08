Durga Puja 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, And Rani Mukerji Gave Us Exquisite Sari Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja recently and gave us stunning sari goals. They wore exquisite saris for the special festive occasion. So, let's take a look at their resplendent sari game and find out who looked the best.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt draped this beautiful red sari for the Durga Puja celebrations. Her sari came from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and it was a hand-painted organza sari with black fuschia patterns. Her sari was also enhanced by hand-embroidered gota and she teamed her gorgeous sari with a sleeveless red blouse. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia accessorised her look with elaborate gold jhumkis from Amrapali. Her makeup was fresh and natural. Her makeup was lit up by pink lip shade and a small red bindi. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed Alia Bhatt's festive look.

Kajol

For a grand Durga Puja celebration with her family, Kajol Devgan draped a classy Raw Mango sari. So, she wore a yellow mashru sari from the label, which was contrasted by blue stripes. Kajol teamed her sari with a yellow Ruhi gota silk blouse. She accessorised her look with intricate gold jhumkis, which came from the label, Purab Paschim. The seasoned actress also carried a beautiful potli bag with her, which was from Aanchal Sayal's eponymous label. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and a blue bindi. The impeccable mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji also celebrated Durga Puja with Kajol. She gave us a colour-blocking lesson with her pink sari, which she teamed with a golden blouse. Her sari was intricately accentuated by gold zari patterns. She notched up her look with a statement neckpiece that was meticulously crafted and also upped her style quotient with multi-hued elaborate bangles and sparkling danglers. The makeup was pink-toned with dewy cheekbones. She left her long tresses loose and that completed her traditionala avatar.

So, we loved Kajol's attire and look the most? So, whose outfit and avatar did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.