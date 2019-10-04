Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, And Tanuja Have Some Resplendent Ethnic Durga Puja Attires For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji were joined by their mother Tanuja for the grand Durga Puja celebrations. The mother and daughters draped traditional outfits for the auspicious occasion. While Tanishaa and the veteran actress, Tanuja draped a sari, Kajol wore a kurta and palazzo set. So, let's decode their stunning ethnic outfits, which caught all our attention.

Kajol

So, Kajol wore a red-hued ensemble for the occasion. She wore a vibrant red kurta that was intricately embellished and she paired it with floral palazzo pants and a complementing dupatta. Kajol accessorised her look with chaandbaalis. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and subtle kohl. The partly-tied hairdo rounded out her festive look of the day.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji wore a pink sari that seemed like a handloom number and she draped it gracefully in a nivi style. Tanishaa's sari was intricately done with subtle motifs and she paired it with a half-sleeved golden blouse. She notched up her look with elaborate gold studs and a delicate nose pin. The makeup was highlighted by a pink bindi and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun completed her avatar.

Tanuja

Kajol and Tanishaa's mother, Tanuja draped a kalamkari sari for the festive event. She draped a sari that was adorned with intricate and multi-hued floral accents. She paired her sari with a complementing half-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and black cat-eyed frames. The side-swept bun completed her look.