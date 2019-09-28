Kajol Looks As Fresh As A White Lily In Her Flared Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is one actress in Bollywood, who still looks as beautiful as she used to look in her 90s movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many others, it's none other than Kajol Devgan. From traditionals to westerns, the actress has been giving us stunning fashion statements.

Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures. Posed against the oceanic backdrop, the actress gave us a visual treat. She wore a white off-shoulder dress and looked beautiful. Set in the sepia-toned background, Kajol was a vision to behold as she twirled. Let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her photoshoot at the beach, Kajol Devgan donned a double ruffled off-shoulder ankle-length plain white dress. Her pretty flared dress was accentuated by a brown statement belt, which gave structure to her flowy attire. The Baazigar actress accessorised her look with grey-hued bangles and golden-toned hexagon-shaped hoop earrings. Kajol also flaunted her side-parted long wavy wind-swept tresses.

On the makeup front, Kajol Devgan sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. She spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft pink blush, and lip shade. The actress was all smiles and looked extremely beautiful.

The actress seemed fresh and cheerful as she taught us the 3 steps to success..

What do you think about her white dress? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic credits: Kajol Devgan