ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajol Looks As Fresh As A White Lily In Her Flared Dress

    By
    |

    If there is one actress in Bollywood, who still looks as beautiful as she used to look in her 90s movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many others, it's none other than Kajol Devgan. From traditionals to westerns, the actress has been giving us stunning fashion statements.

    Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures. Posed against the oceanic backdrop, the actress gave us a visual treat. She wore a white off-shoulder dress and looked beautiful. Set in the sepia-toned background, Kajol was a vision to behold as she twirled. Let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for her photoshoot at the beach, Kajol Devgan donned a double ruffled off-shoulder ankle-length plain white dress. Her pretty flared dress was accentuated by a brown statement belt, which gave structure to her flowy attire. The Baazigar actress accessorised her look with grey-hued bangles and golden-toned hexagon-shaped hoop earrings. Kajol also flaunted her side-parted long wavy wind-swept tresses.

    On the makeup front, Kajol Devgan sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. She spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft pink blush, and lip shade. The actress was all smiles and looked extremely beautiful.

    The actress seemed fresh and cheerful as she taught us the 3 steps to success..

    What do you think about her white dress? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All Pic credits: Kajol Devgan

    More KAJOL News

    Read more about: kajol celeb style
    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue