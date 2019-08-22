Kajol Looks Picture-Perfect In Her Green Sari And Gives Her Look A Vintage Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol, who has given a number of super hit films often shares her sari pictures on her Instagram. A sari connoisseur, Kajol is also often seen in elegant designer saris at the gala events or formal affairs. The Baazigar actress recently showed us her love for saris with this beautiful number.

Posed to perfection in a beautiful green net designer sari by Anita Dongre, Kajol looked like a million dollars. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Kajol looked absolutely gorgeous as she opted to drape it in a Nivi style. The gorgeous saree had intricate white embroidered patterns and the elaborate threadwork at the border accentuated her sari. She went for a sleeveless white plain blouse, which was textured and went well her chic sari. Kajol made a strong case for pearls with a vintage white pearl necklace, which completed her glamorous look. She notched up her look with sleek tresses and kept her makeup minimal.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in Bhushan Kumar's upcoming historical drama, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is based on the life of military leader, Tanaji Malusare. The multi-starrer film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jagapati Babu, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 10 January, 2020.