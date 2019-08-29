Kajol Gives Us Major Fashion And Jewellery Goal With Her Throwback Picture

ENGLISH

    Kajol took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback fashion moment with us. The seasoned actress posted a picture of hers sitting on an upholstered chair and reading a newspaper. The Dilwale actress captioned the pic as, "When u can't find a book and resort to the newspaper finally!!" It was a casual pic by the sound of it except that she looked so decked up. So, let's decode her throwback picture, which had all our attention.

    When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock

    So, lounging on her chair comfortably with legs folded, Kajol looked every inch pretty in her pristine white salwar suit. She wore an ivory suit that was accentuated by intricate embroidery. The beautiful golden threadwork contrasted her ivory attire and gave her look an elaborate touch. The embroidery was done on her kurta. She teamed her attire with a simple white dupatta and gave us a good old-fashioned look.

    Well, it wasn't just her attire that caught our attention, her heavy jewellery too wowed us. She wore meticulously detailed gold jewellery that consisted of a sleek maangtikka, temple-inspired neckpiece, ethnic ear cuffs, and dazzling kadas. The makeup was enhanced by a subtle red lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kajol looked nice. So, what do you think about her throwback look? Let us know that in the comment section.

