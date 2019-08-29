Just In
- 4 hrs ago Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Let Bollywood Divas Inspire You To Up Your Ethnic Fashion Game
- 4 hrs ago Declared 'Dead' At Birth, Noopur Singh From UP Goes Onto Win KBC
- 4 hrs ago Celebrities Open Up About PCOS Through #MyPCOSStory Campaign
- 5 hrs ago Pinched Nerve: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment
Don't Miss
- Sports Ambati Rayudu wants to come out of retirement, willing to play for Hyderabad
- News Mumbai ranked 45th, Delhi 52nd on world’s safe cities list
- Movies Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar & Taapsee Pannu Talk About Sharp Shooting, Chandro & Prakashi Tomar
- Automobiles MG Motor To Setup EV Charging Stations Ahead Of eZS SUV Launch: Partners With Delta Electronics
- Technology Honor 20S With Triple-Lens Cameras To Go Official On September 4
- Finance Is Suicide Covered Under Life Insurance Policy In India?
- Education Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Results 2019 Likely To Be Declared Anytime Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Kajol Gives Us Major Fashion And Jewellery Goal With Her Throwback Picture
Kajol took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback fashion moment with us. The seasoned actress posted a picture of hers sitting on an upholstered chair and reading a newspaper. The Dilwale actress captioned the pic as, "When u can't find a book and resort to the newspaper finally!!" It was a casual pic by the sound of it except that she looked so decked up. So, let's decode her throwback picture, which had all our attention.
So, lounging on her chair comfortably with legs folded, Kajol looked every inch pretty in her pristine white salwar suit. She wore an ivory suit that was accentuated by intricate embroidery. The beautiful golden threadwork contrasted her ivory attire and gave her look an elaborate touch. The embroidery was done on her kurta. She teamed her attire with a simple white dupatta and gave us a good old-fashioned look.
Well, it wasn't just her attire that caught our attention, her heavy jewellery too wowed us. She wore meticulously detailed gold jewellery that consisted of a sleek maangtikka, temple-inspired neckpiece, ethnic ear cuffs, and dazzling kadas. The makeup was enhanced by a subtle red lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kajol looked nice. So, what do you think about her throwback look? Let us know that in the comment section.