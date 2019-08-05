On Kajol's Birthday, Her Gorgeous And Inspiring Sari Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it her traditional or western outfits, Kajol's fashion game has always been strong. Kajol is impeccably turned out and of late, we have also noticed her certain shift towards sustainable fabrics and handlooms. Yes, Kajol 's fashion is only evolving with time and adding to that, she has completely bowled us over with her saris. Speaking about her saris, Kajol has impressed us with her saris the most in past couple of months. She has beckoned us to drape saris more often. On her birthday, let's celebrate Kajol as a sari connoisseur.

The Traditional Bengali Sari

This sari of Kajol's was traditional and a strong representation of Bengali culture. She wore this sari for Durga Puja celebrations last year and looked absolutely radiant. Her Benarasi brocade sari was splashed in a pristine white hue and it was accentuated by intricately-done red border. She also teamed her sari with a red blouse, which went well with her sari. Kajol accessorised her look with Shakha Pola bangles and wore ethnic earrings to notch up her avatar. The actress wore a bindi and her makeup was nude-toned.

The Chikankari Sari

Ivory is the colour of the season particularly when it comes to traditional wears and it also seems chikankari has become among the favourite fabrics of B-town stars. And Kajol draped a chikan-mattie sari with daisy skeinwork for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2019. Her sari was by Shivan & Narresh and it was a meticulously-done sari that was contrasted by a red fall and sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with an emerald neckpiece. The makeup was dewy with smoky kohl and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Glittery Golden Sari

Kajol draped a gorgeous sari early this year for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her sari was by Tarun Tahiliani. It was a muted golden silk sari that was highlighted by crystal embellishments. Kajol paired her sari with a complementing sleevless blouse and gave us wedding reception outfit ideas. She spruced up her look with floral-cut earrings and a statement neckpiece, which was from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The nude-toned makeup and partly-tied hairdo completed her look.

The Velvet Sari

This was one of our favourite saris from Kajol's recent sari collection. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Kajol draped this sari for the wedding reception function of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Her sari was a lesson in colour-blocking as the floral-embroidered maroon pallu contrasted the midnight blue fall. She teamed her sari with a backless blouse and her sari was also adorned with pearls and zardozi work. She upped her look with a dazzling choker. Her makeup was dewy and the impeccable ponytail accentuated her ethnic avatar.

The Colour-Blocked Sari

For Helicopter Eela promotions in Kolkata, Kajol stepped out in traditional style and draped a brocade sari that was from the label, Swati & Sunaina. She wore a zari brocade Tejas sari from the label that was splashed in yellow hue and enhanced by subtle silver motifs. Her black blouse contrasted her sari and was beautifully embroidered. Her elaborate gold bangle was from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and the complementing jhumkis were from Anmol. The makeup was marked by a red bindi, smoky kohl, and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.

The Contemporary Sari

Kajol also mirrored the spirit of modern women with her black sari that was by Shivan & Narresh. She wore their Urvi sheer sari with a Verdant Skein border. It was a gorgeous sari with a multi-hued sparkly border and she teamed it with a black spaghetti blouse. She wore minimal accessories this time. Her makeup was refreshing and nude. The sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

The Pastel Sari

Recently for a jewellery event, Kajol draped a powdered peach sari, which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her sari was intricately done and featured a floral-embroidered border. She teamed her sari with a floral red choli blouse that was adorned with jewel tones. Kajol notched up her look with exquisite jewellery from Joyalukkas. The dewy makeup enhanced by contoured cheekbones and smoky kohl, and mogra-tied bun rounded out her ethnic look.

Happy Birthday, Kajol!