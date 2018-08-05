Happy Birthday Kajol: The Actress Who Has Inspired Women To Come Out Of Their Shells, Stylishly

Indian cinema has evolved over the years particularly in terms of offering female actors layered characters. But cut to 20-25 years back, women actors were mostly ornamental in the movies, and the male leads were given a lot of importance. In those times, if there was any female actor, other than Sridevi and Tabu, who bagged nuanced roles, was Kajol.

Yes, Kajol, the girl with long ebony locks, laugh out loud laughter, expressive eyes, and dusky complexion was not considered beautiful in a conventional sense. However, her roles in movies like 'Dushman' were riveting, complex, and earned her critical appreciation. So, Kajol was clearly making waves in the movie world, but the same couldn't have been said about her style.

First, she gained attention for all the wrong reasons with a unibrow in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and then she also wore very unflattering and baggy outfits to award ceremonies and other events. She once revealed in a famous talk show, 'Koffee With Karan' that back then, she never paid a lot of attention to how she looked. She prioritized looking comfortable but at the cost of drab clothes. Moreover, her makeup and hairstyling made her look gaudier.

Even in movies those days, the attires were more or less tacky and sans the internet, movies and magazines were our major sources of discovering a celebrity's style sense.

But a few years later, we saw Kajol in a totally different avatar in 'Fanaa'. She didn't have a unibrow and her traditional attires in the movie were striking. And that was for the first time, we saw Kajol in a completely different light. She looked gorgeous and left everyone impressed, fashionably too. Ever since Kajol graced the events and award ceremonies in the most ravishing of attires. Her hair used to be impeccably done and the makeup was also done to perfection.

She also stated in 'Koffee With Karan' that with changing times in Indian cinema, she felt the need to revamp her wardrobe. A lot of credit has to be given to Manish Malhotra too for elevating Kajol's style quotient. Today, the actress is one of the best dressed celebs and she is comfortably dressed too.

From ethnic saris to floral maxis to quirky jumpsuits, Kajol doesn't shy away from trying any kind of outfit. She pulls off everything like a piece of cake and it is hard to believe that she was once one of the worst dressed actors.

Moreover, we love her experimental style and her magazine covers are just too awesome to handle. She has become one of the yummiest mummys of the Hindi film industry and she is always ready to sport something unique. Kajol's style sense is not limited; in fact it is very unpredictable. You just can't speculate what Kajol is going to wear and that is what makes her one of the most exciting style icons.

She is an inspiration to women, who are not classically beautiful and have been mocked at some point in life. She is also an icon to women, who believe in upgrading their style quotient and feel shy to experiment. Kajol is truly the fashion icon that we all need.

On her birthday, we celebrate her as the style inspiration that inspires us to believe in ourselves.