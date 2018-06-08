Kajol's Classy Jumpsuit Is The Most Comfy Monsoon Trend

Kajol dazzled us in a semi-ethnic fusion wear the last time she unveiled her striking wax statue and this time, the actress amazed us in a jumpsuit.

Yes, the diva looked every bit resplendent and appeared to be in a gleeful mood. After all, she was at the launch event of the Hindi version of 'Incredibles 2'. The actress had voiced the character of 'Elastigirl' for the movie.

The actress wore an Oriental-inspired outfit that was kaftan-styled and featured flared pants. Her V-neck blouse part had exaggerated full sleeves. The attire looked shimmery and was enhanced by a metallic touch. It was a simple outfit; but with Kajol wearing it, it got a glam touch that we oh-so loved.

The vibrantly patterned pink and multi-coloured lining actually added a character to her ensemble. Wow! Can Kajol get any better than this? We also loved the satiny belt, as it gave a structure to her outfit.

Kajol accessorized her graceful avatar with embellished block heels, a few elegant rings, and of course, those golden earrings that complemented her attire perfectly.

Her makeup was neither very subtle nor so heavy. She aced her look with soft kohl and a pink lip shade. Also, we are glad that she tied her hair, as leaving it loose would have killed her elegant look.

We found Kajol very attractive, did you too? Let us know in the comment section.