Kajol And Kjo Fashionably Stole The Thunder Of Other Celebs At Akash Ambani’s Grand Engagement Party

We couldn't stop wowing the moment we saw Kajol and Karan Johar hugging each other at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement party. The duo posed together looking awesome as ever and ended their fight pretty fashionably.

They both wore vibrant attires and had us drooling all over. While Kajol opted for something minimal, Karan Johar went for an elaborate outfit. He again selected Manish Malhotra's sherwani and this time had many of us going green with envy.

So, Kajol was dressed impeccably in a chikankari embroidered kurta which was dipped in a white hue. She paired it with glittering blue palazzo pants and draped a heavily embellished ivory dupatta. Kajol just accentuated her look with a beautifully encrusted heavy choker and she teamed her ensemble with golden sandals. Her hair was side-swept and makeup was done to perfection.

Karan's sherwani was awesome as hell and it was quite a difficult attire to carry but Karan pulled it off like it was a piece of cake for him. He wore this green velvet kurta, which was adorned with meticulously done silver work. And he paired it with black-hued pyjamis. Karan's black formal loafers and smouldering looks rounded off his stunning avatar.

Well, we must say Kajol and Karan cutely stole the thunder of every celeb present and gave us fashionable goals. We were bowled over by Kajol's ensemble but we thought Karan took a bold step. His maximalist fashion in the world of minimalism was such a refreshing change.