Kajol Flaunts Her Two Contrasting Avatars With A Simple Traditional Suit And Dramatic Concept Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Kajol Devgan has been slaying it in her diverse elegant and stylish outfits. From traditionals to westerns, she has wooed us with all her avatars. But her latest pictures in two contrasting avatars is what beckoned us to talk about her outfits.

Recently, we noticed Kajol in opposite avatars. In the first one, the actress looked simple in a yellow traditional suit, while her other picture was about her dramatic shimmering sari with a twist. So, let's take a close look at her simple and dramatic avatars and find out which one looked better.

Kajol's Simple Avatar In A Traditional Suit

So, at the Swachh Bharat campaign, Kajol Devgan was spotted in her simple avatar. She wore a multi-hued traditional suit, which came from the label Anushree. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her pretty suit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved yellow kurti. She paired it with black bottoms, which were accentuated by white dots. What caught our attention was her cream and pink dupatta, which was enhanced by subtle accents. Kajol completed her look with a pair of brown kolhapuri chappals by Aprajita Toor.

The Baazigar actress accessorised her desi look with golden-toned kada and funky drop earrings. Kajol Devgan. The soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Kajol's Dramatic Avatar In A Twisted Sari

So, in her latest Instagram feed, Kajol was seen in a golden foil crinkle pre-draped white sari by Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her concept sari was accentuated by lace corset bodice, which looked extremely unique. The My Name Is Khan actress ditched the earrings and upped her look with crystal detailed silver and golden-toned necklace and kada. Kajol Devgan pulled back her tresses into a voluminous messy bun, which suited her beautiful look. She contoured her jawline and cheekbones and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark red lip shade.

We really liked Kajol's simple and dramatic avatars. In her traditional suit, she looked desi and elegant, while in her white-golden concept sari, she looked stunning and stylish. So, according to us, she looked beautiful in both the outfits.

Which one did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.