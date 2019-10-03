Alia Bhatt's Chic Lemonade Dress Is Perfect Wear For A Tropical Vacay Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it red carpets or any other outing, if there is one actress who knows how to perfectly dress for any ocassion, it's Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress is definitely aware of the dresses which suits her and so, she is almost always successful in her fashion game. Don't believe us? Well her latest outfit will make you change your mind.

Recently, Alia Bhatt attended a charity event at Wadia hospital in Mumbai, where she was spotted in a chic lemonade dress, which looked good on her and with this dress, Alia gave us a summer dress goal. So, let's take a look at her stylish outfit and decode it.

So, for the event, Alia Bhatt opted for a half puff-sleeved plunging neckline high-low hemline lemonade dress by Jonathan Simkhai. Styled by Ami Patel, her stylish dress featured a bow-knotted blouse and an A-line skirt, which was accentuated by double-layered ruffled hem. The keyhole slit gave the dress a bold touch. The Gully Boy actress completed her look with a pair of laced white sports shoes. Alia kept her look minimal with a couple of rings.

On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline to enhance the structure of her face. Alia Bhatt spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The Udta Punjab actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs. She left her mid-parted streaked curly tresses loose.

Alia Bhatt definitely looked stylish and gave us major summer goals in her lemonade dress. What do you think about her chic dress? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.