Alia Bhatt & Kriti Kharbanda Makes Us Want To Buy A Snuggly Sweatshirt Set
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Kharbanda have more than one thing in common and that is their love for sweatshirt set. While Alia was spotted in a pyjama set recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at the airport in a similar style of ensemble about yesterday. They looked fabulous and inspired us to slip into these comfy outfits. Take a look at their fashion game.
So, Alia wore a white pyjama set that consisted of a white sweatshirt top and paired it with matching pyjamas. Her pyjama set was accentuated by vibrant multi-hued starry patterns. She teamed her pyjama set with white sports shoes, which went well with her sweatshirt set. Alia also wore black shades and the make-up was light. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.
Kriti also looked pretty in her pink attire. Her sweatshirt set was enhanced by mutliple white-hued patterns. Kriti also teamed her attire with white sports shoes and wore dark frames to notch up her avatar. She carried a printed side bag with her. So, whose sweatshirt set would you want? Let us know that in the comment section.