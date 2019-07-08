Alia Bhatt & Kriti Kharbanda Makes Us Want To Buy A Snuggly Sweatshirt Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Kharbanda have more than one thing in common and that is their love for sweatshirt set. While Alia was spotted in a pyjama set recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at the airport in a similar style of ensemble about yesterday. They looked fabulous and inspired us to slip into these comfy outfits. Take a look at their fashion game.

So, Alia wore a white pyjama set that consisted of a white sweatshirt top and paired it with matching pyjamas. Her pyjama set was accentuated by vibrant multi-hued starry patterns. She teamed her pyjama set with white sports shoes, which went well with her sweatshirt set. Alia also wore black shades and the make-up was light. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Kriti also looked pretty in her pink attire. Her sweatshirt set was enhanced by mutliple white-hued patterns. Kriti also teamed her attire with white sports shoes and wore dark frames to notch up her avatar. She carried a printed side bag with her. So, whose sweatshirt set would you want? Let us know that in the comment section.