ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alia Bhatt & Kriti Kharbanda Makes Us Want To Buy A Snuggly Sweatshirt Set

    By
    |
    Bollywood Best Dressed Divas

    Alia Bhatt and Kriti Kharbanda have more than one thing in common and that is their love for sweatshirt set. While Alia was spotted in a pyjama set recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at the airport in a similar style of ensemble about yesterday. They looked fabulous and inspired us to slip into these comfy outfits. Take a look at their fashion game.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    So, Alia wore a white pyjama set that consisted of a white sweatshirt top and paired it with matching pyjamas. Her pyjama set was accentuated by vibrant multi-hued starry patterns. She teamed her pyjama set with white sports shoes, which went well with her sweatshirt set. Alia also wore black shades and the make-up was light. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

    Kriti Kharbanda Fashion

    Kriti also looked pretty in her pink attire. Her sweatshirt set was enhanced by mutliple white-hued patterns. Kriti also teamed her attire with white sports shoes and wore dark frames to notch up her avatar. She carried a printed side bag with her. So, whose sweatshirt set would you want? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue