Of Denim & LBD, Kriti Kharbanda Looks Sassy In Her Latest Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Actress Kriti Kharbanda was all smiles as she was papped at the airport. Kriti also gave us stylish airport fashion goal with this latest ensemble of hers. Her look was eye-catching and she looked absolutely awesome in her attire, which wowed us. Well, she is the latest celeb to flaunt denims as well. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Kriti sported a simple little black dress, which featured a button-down and she paired it with short distressed denim jacket that was half-sleeved. Kriti's look had an athleisure touch and this made for an ideal casual outing outfit. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, which went well with her dress and have become a trend now.

The actress carried a printed pink-hued side bag with her, which contrasted her whole look. Kriti seemed to have kept her look jewellery-free but sported dark shades. Her make-up was marked by a glossy pink lip shade and dewy cheekbones. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Kriti looked fun and fab. So, how did you find Kriti's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.