Kriti Kharbanda’s Showstopper Lehenga Is For Girls Who Love Earthy Hues

The eponymous label, Sukriti & Aakriti is well-known among Bollywood fraternity and this time, they presented their collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 in collaboration with 6Degree Platform. Their collection was titled, 'Rustic Boutonniere' and it mainly consisted of traditional outfits dipped in ivory hue and enhanced by meticulous prints. However, the showstopper's attire contrasted in terms of the hue and the showstopper was Kriti Kharbanda.

The actress wore a rust-coloured lehenga that was backed by modern sensibilities. Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and a voluminous skirt. While the blouse was intricately sequined in gold metallic accents, the skirt was flared and accentuated by floral motifs and stripes. She also carried a lightweight dupatta with her, which completed her ethnic ensemble and was subtly-printed.

Kriti accessorised her look with an exquisite kundan maangtikka and an elaborate band. The makeup was highlighted by dewy-tones and marked by a pink lip shade and light kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses notched up her look. We thought her attire was a departure from the typical pastels. How did you find her outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Saturday, February 2, 2019, 2:24 [IST]
