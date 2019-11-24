ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rani Mukerji Looks Simply Elegant In A Pretty Pink Silk Sari And Lovely Grey Suit

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji never fails to make heads turn with her understated fashion and elegance. Currently, the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming sequel film Mardaani 2 and has been flaunting her ethnic looks. To kick off the promotions, the actress opted for an elegant pink-black silk sari recently. For the Kolkata promotions, Rani picked up a grey floral suit and looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at both ethnic outfits of hers and decode it.

    Rani Mukerji In A Pink And Black Silk Sari

    So, on the first promotional day of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji donned a pretty light pink silk sari, which came from the noted label, Raw Mango. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by white embroidered patterns. Her sari featured a double border- a think golden border along with the black thick panel. The actress paired it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching blouse, which was enhanced by scalloped border along its neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and rings. Rani left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by a tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, heavy masacra, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The black square sunnies added stylish quotient to her look.

    Rani Mukerji In A Grey Floral Suit

    For the Kolkata promotions, Rani Mukerji opted for a lovely dark-grey hued suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar below knee-length grey kurti, which was accentuated by elaborate multi-hued blossoming floral accents. The diva's suit also featured a keyhole on the neckline and embellished golden border at the hem of her sleeves. She teamed it with macthing churidars and draped a complementing net dupatta, which was enhanced by embroidered golden patterns and emebllished golden border. Rani completed her look with a pair of T-strapped golden sandals. She accessorised her look with studs and rings. The actress let loose her long tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, grey-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    Rani Mukerji looked amazing and her outfits seemed perfect for festivals and formal occasions. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All Pic Credits: Rani Mukerji

    More RANI MUKERJI News

    Read more about: rani mukerji mardaani 2
    Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue