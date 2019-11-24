Rani Mukerji Looks Simply Elegant In A Pretty Pink Silk Sari And Lovely Grey Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji never fails to make heads turn with her understated fashion and elegance. Currently, the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming sequel film Mardaani 2 and has been flaunting her ethnic looks. To kick off the promotions, the actress opted for an elegant pink-black silk sari recently. For the Kolkata promotions, Rani picked up a grey floral suit and looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at both ethnic outfits of hers and decode it.

Rani Mukerji In A Pink And Black Silk Sari

So, on the first promotional day of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji donned a pretty light pink silk sari, which came from the noted label, Raw Mango. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by white embroidered patterns. Her sari featured a double border- a think golden border along with the black thick panel. The actress paired it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching blouse, which was enhanced by scalloped border along its neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and rings. Rani left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by a tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, heavy masacra, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The black square sunnies added stylish quotient to her look.

Rani Mukerji In A Grey Floral Suit

For the Kolkata promotions, Rani Mukerji opted for a lovely dark-grey hued suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar below knee-length grey kurti, which was accentuated by elaborate multi-hued blossoming floral accents. The diva's suit also featured a keyhole on the neckline and embellished golden border at the hem of her sleeves. She teamed it with macthing churidars and draped a complementing net dupatta, which was enhanced by embroidered golden patterns and emebllished golden border. Rani completed her look with a pair of T-strapped golden sandals. She accessorised her look with studs and rings. The actress let loose her long tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, grey-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Rani Mukerji looked amazing and her outfits seemed perfect for festivals and formal occasions. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Rani Mukerji