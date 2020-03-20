Rani Mukerji’s Top 5 Fashion Trends From Her Superhit Movies Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With over 50 films in her kitty, Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has impressed the critics with her acting prowess and effervescent charm. However, apart from leaving us stunned with her acting skills, Rani Mukerji has also over the years, created fashion trends. Her fashion in the movies has been as versatile as her roles and she has more than often popularised certain style and outfit. Born on 21st March 1978, let us talk about the top five fashion trends that Rani Mukerji created from her movies.

The Short Kurta And Patialas From Bunty And Babli

Rani Mukerji played the role of aspiring model-turned-con artist, in her 2005 film, Bunty Aur Babli, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. It was a hit movie and with this movie of hers, Rani Mukerji popularised the trend of short kurta and Patiala salwar. The credit goes to Aki Narula also, who was the costume designer of the movie. The designer made Rani, wear vibrant short shirt-style kurtas and equally bright Patiala salwars. Apart from her kurta and salwar, we also loved the cross-bodied style of draping dupatta and the accessory game. Since Rani Mukerji was the small-town-girl in the movie, this trend was particularly followed by the small-town ladies and college girls.

The Short White Dress And Scarf From Ghulam

The 1998 film, Ghulam was also a hit movie, which had Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. And how can we forget the song Aati Kya Khandala from the movie? While Aamir Khan's tapori look became famous post the song but Rani Mukerji's white dress also became equally popular. Her collared white dress with black chevron stripes was quite ahead of its times. Apart from her little white dress, we loved how the matching scarf adorned her ponytail. So, not only the dress but her scarf-ponytail side also gained prominence. A lot of young ladies followed this trend.

The White Shirt And Blue Jeans From Hum Tum

Hum Tum (2004) is probably one of the most significant movies in Rani Mukerji's career, so far. The actress and Saif Ali Khan were appreciated for their performance in the movie. With the movie, Rani Mukerji also left the fashion lovers with oodles of fashion goals. From contemporary traditional to classic western, she sported myriad outfits in the movie. The one outfit of hers that made a statement and appealed to the ladies was her white shirt and blue denims combination. Rani Mukerji's white shirt look came from the song, Ladki Kyon and we loved it because it was so simple and smart. Her attire reminded us to appreciate classics and her collared half-sleeved white shirt was also a break from the regular full-sleeved formal white shirts.

The Blue One-Shouldered Top and Skirt From Chalte Chalte

The 2003 film Chalte Chalte had Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead and it was also among Rani Mukerji's superhit films. The actress wore a stunning outfit in one of the songs, Suno na Suno na from the movie. Her outfit was a one-shouldered blue-hued top that was full-sleeved and she paired it with a white skirt that was adorned with light floral accents. Rani Mukerji also flaunted brown boots and popularised skirt and boots combination. She accessorised her look with hoops. Soon after the song, this attire of Rani Mukerji's became very famous and many of the young ladies out there wanted to buy an exact similar piece.

The Long Skirts And Strapless tops From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In 2006 film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Rani Mukerji played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife but unhappy with her wedding, she falls for Shah Rukh Khan. While she flaunted a lot of sarees in the movies, Rani Mukerji also made long skirts popular. In a number of scenes, the actress is seen wearing midi skirts with strapless tube tops. In a few occasions, she is seen pairing her ensemble with jackets and boots but the scarf is pretty much constant. A lot of fashion enthusiasts admired Rani Mukerji's wardrobe in the movie and took a lot of fashion notes.

So, which trend do you think Rani Mukerji popularised the most from her movies? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji!