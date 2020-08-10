ENGLISH

    Preity Zinta Or Shilpa Shetty, Whose Beautiful Handloom Saree Will You Pick For Upcoming Wedding?

    By
    |

    You can always rely on Bollywood celebrities whenever you need fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to wedding or glamorous occasions. From suits to anarkalis to sarees, their fashion wardrobe is full of beautiful designer outfits and each outfit is worth-buying. Recently, on the National Handloom Day 2020, top Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty took to their Instagram feed to share their throwback pictures in beautiful handloom sarees. While Preity looked pretty in her red saree, Shilpa, on the other hand, flaunted her blue striped saree and looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at their sarees for wedding fashion goals.

    Preity Zinta In A Red Handloom Saree

    Preity Zinta was decked up in a beautiful red handloom saree, which was accentuated by intricate patterns and broad golden border. The pallu of her saree was dipped in black, silver, and golden colour and it featured white dotted prints and yellow floral patterns. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy ethnic earrings. She pulled all her highlighted curly tresses to one side and let them loose. Slight contouring marked by tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Shilpa Shetty In A Blue Handloom Saree

    Shilpa Shetty sported a blue handloom saree and looked extremely gorgeous. Her saree was accentuated by golden border and zig-zag striped patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a sleeveless contrast pink blouse. Her blouse featured subtle white prints, and it complemented her attire. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, bracelet, and ring. She left her side-parted highlighted curls loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    We really liked these sarees of both the actresses. Whose saree did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
