Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Her 5 Party-Perfect Outfits That Can Spruce Up Our Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 8 June 1975, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her acting debut with 1993 Bollywood film titled Baazigar, which earned her two Filmfare Awards nominations. After that, the actress continued giving hit films one after the other like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Apne, Life In A Metro, and many more. Not just this, but she also left her fans stunned with her sizzling dance moves in songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar, Shut Up & Bounce, Mind Blowing Mahiya, etc.

Apart from it, we can also say that Shilpa Shetty is an all-rounder. From fitness routines to TikTok videos to food recipes to fashion photoshoots, the diva has been entertaining and inspiring us in all the fields. As the actress turns a year older today, let us take a glimpse of her party-perfect outfits that we all need in order to up our wardrobe.

Shilpa Shetty In An Orange Mini Dress

For her upcoming film Nikamma promotions on Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was decked up in a full-sleeved sequin orange mini dress, which came from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Mohit Rai, her body-hugging dress was accentuated by cut-outs at the waist and sharply pleated wrap skirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Diamantina and Gehna Jewellers. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and orange lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty In A Sequin Purple Dress

For an event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a strappy plunging-neckline sequin purple mini dress by Yousef Akbar, which was accentuated by high-low hemline. Styled by Mohit Rai, she layered her dress with a matching shrug and completed her look with heels from Christian Louboutin. The diva upped her look with a silver-toned bracelet and rings from Diamantina. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering purple eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and glossy purple lip shade enhanced her look. Shilpa Shetty left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose.

Shilpa Shetty In A Sequin Silver Dress

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked super stunning in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline sequin silver dress, which came from the label Forever Unique. Styled by Mohit Rai, her wrap dress featured a thigh-high side slit that added stylish quotient and she teamed it with Jimmy Choo silver heels. The diva notched up her look with matching hoops and rings and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted curly tresses.

Shilpa Shetty In A Dual-Toned Glittery Dress

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed in a full-sleeved high-neck floor-length dress, which came from the label Reem Acra. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by yellow shimmering bodice and black glittering skirt. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actress completed her look with heels from Saint Laurent and jewellery by Farah Khan. Shilpa Shetty let loose her wet tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty In A Brown Leather Dress

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a sleeveless long-lapel brown faux leather coat dress, which came from the label Frankie. Styled by Mohit Rai, her wrap dress featured front slit while the matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with net-detailed heels from René Caovilla and went accessory-free. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-brown lip shade rounded out her look. The actress left her mid-parted layered tresses loose.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra