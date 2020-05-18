Shilpa Shetty’s Best 4 Gorgeous Sarees That You Would Want To Steal From Her Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been leaving no stone unturned to keep the interest of her fans alive. From fitness routines to healthy recipes to family quarantine pictures to Tik Tok videos, the diva has been treating us with a lot of pictures and videos on Instagram. Apart from motivating people on the fitness front, Shilpa Shetty has also been a fashion inspiration for all of us. Most often, she has made stunning statements in her gorgeous sarees. So, let us take a close look at some of her recent sarees that gave goals.

Shilpa Shetty In A Colour-Blocked Saree Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a white-hued saree by Mayyur Girotra and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by multi-hued striped patterns at the border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching colourful blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings and bangles from label Apala by Sumit. Shilpa Shetty let loose her side-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Blush-Pink Saree For a wedding function, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was decked up in a blush-pink hued saree, which came from the label Mala & Kinnary India. Her saree was accentuated by designer silver border and tassel-detailing at the hem. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with stylish matching blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Jimmy Choo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Shilpa Shetty In A Pink Banarasi Saree Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported a fuchsia-pink banarasi silk saree from Ekaya Banaras and looked stunning. Her saree featured golden bird prints and striped patterns on the pallu, which she draped in a nivi style. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline plain pink blouse and upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis, bangles and rings from Anmol. Pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shilpa Shetty pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun and adorned it with a white mogra. Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Dual-Toned Printed Saree At Champions Of Change 2019 awards, Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted a dual-toned saree from the label Torani. It was a pink saree, which featured dark-red hued pallu with beautiful floral prints. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped it in a nivi style and paired it with a full-sleeved round-collar red printed blouse. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned necklace from Amrapali and carried a matching potli bag. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and looked sizzling.

So, which saree of Shilpa Shetty did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra