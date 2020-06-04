Just In
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Or Neha Kakkar, Whose Green Sharara Suit Will You Pick For Upcoming Festival?
Be it ethnic or western, at airport, or red carpet, one thing is definite that our Bollywood divas always want to look better than the rest. And so, they pick the most beautiful, eye-catching, and trending outfit for the special occasions. But sometimes the two divas even end up picking the similar ensemble and then this turns into a fashion face-off. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, popular singer Neha Kakkar and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported green sharara suit and looked extremely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose outfit was better.
Shilpa Shetty In A Green Sharara Suit
Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned an aqua green sharara suit from the label Devnaagri, whose price was worth Rs. 43,500. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her flared sharara featured silver striped patterns and she teamed it with half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline kurti, which was embellished with sequins, beads, got patti, and zari work. The diva upped her look with gold-toned earrings and bangles. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Shilpa Shetty tied her tresses into a half updo and looked pretty.
Neha Kakkar In A Green Sharara Suit
Neha Kakkar sported a light green sharara suit, which came from the label Pasha India. Styled by Sugandha Sood, she teamed her high-waist flared sharara with a matching crop top that was accentuated by white-hued print and stylish cut hem. The diva topped off her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved matching shrug that featured knotted detailing. Neha accessorised her look with metallic earrings from Rimayu and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Whose sharara suit will you pick for upcoming festival? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Devnaagri, Neha Kakkar