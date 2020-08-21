Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Malaika Arora’s Resplendent Saree And Jewellery Look Is So Fabulous Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the latest episode of India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora looked gorgeous and exuded regal vibes with her saree. The actress gave us a festive-perfect saree goal and her styling was done meticulously by Maneka Harisinghani. Her jewellery game was strong too and we have decoded this look of hers for you. With Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow, we are sure this is the saree look you would want to ace.

So, Malaika Arora wore a silk brocade saree by Raw Mango. Her saree was meticulously done and accentuated by zari accents. It was impeccably-draped saree that was beautifully pleated and Malaika paired it with a matching blouse. What we loved more about her look was that she brought the drape towards the front, which added to the royal effect. This saree of hers not only seemed ideal for the festive occasion but also for wedding events.

Malaika wasn't shy about sporting jewellery. The diva and supermodel sported heavy yet understated jewellery. We thought her jewellery game was beautifully balanced as her bejewelled pieces looked statement without being overwhelming. She wore a heavy silver neckpiece and a choker that was intricately done and spruced up her look. Malaika Arora's bracelets and ring also notched up her avatar. She also wore complementing elaborate studs but her Marathi look came because of her dainty half nath.

As for her makeup, her makeup look was muted with nude-pink lip shade and the Marathi Chandra Kor bindi teeka also gave her festive look a very Ganesh Festival touch. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: SWAPNIL KORE and Hardik Shah