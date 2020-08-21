ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Malaika Arora’s Resplendent Saree And Jewellery Look Is So Fabulous

    By
    |

    For the latest episode of India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora looked gorgeous and exuded regal vibes with her saree. The actress gave us a festive-perfect saree goal and her styling was done meticulously by Maneka Harisinghani. Her jewellery game was strong too and we have decoded this look of hers for you. With Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow, we are sure this is the saree look you would want to ace.

    So, Malaika Arora wore a silk brocade saree by Raw Mango. Her saree was meticulously done and accentuated by zari accents. It was impeccably-draped saree that was beautifully pleated and Malaika paired it with a matching blouse. What we loved more about her look was that she brought the drape towards the front, which added to the royal effect. This saree of hers not only seemed ideal for the festive occasion but also for wedding events.

    Malaika wasn't shy about sporting jewellery. The diva and supermodel sported heavy yet understated jewellery. We thought her jewellery game was beautifully balanced as her bejewelled pieces looked statement without being overwhelming. She wore a heavy silver neckpiece and a choker that was intricately done and spruced up her look. Malaika Arora's bracelets and ring also notched up her avatar. She also wore complementing elaborate studs but her Marathi look came because of her dainty half nath.

    As for her makeup, her makeup look was muted with nude-pink lip shade and the Marathi Chandra Kor bindi teeka also gave her festive look a very Ganesh Festival touch. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Pictures Courtesy: SWAPNIL KORE and Hardik Shah

    More MALAIKA ARORA News

    Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close