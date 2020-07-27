Malaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Golden Dress On The Sets Of A Reality Show Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora was back on the sets of India's Best Dancer recently and with this, the diva gave us a shining fashion moment. The supermodel looked absolutely gorgeous in her golden dress and she was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Her attire was party-perfect and she inspired us to up our wardrobe with a stunning dress like hers. We have decoded her attire and look for you.

So, Malaika Arora was photographed dancing and having fun on the sets of the reality show. Her golden dress was by Malak El Ezzawy. It was a golden-toned number with wrinkled accents. Her dress was high-necked and full-sleeved. It was a figure-flattering dress that seemed crafted out of foil and she paired it with criss-cross transparent stocking, which went well with her sassy dress. This dress was not quite everyone's cup of tea but Malaika Arora pulled it off effortlessly.

The actress seemed to have kept her look jewellery-free and this time, it also seemed that she didn't sport any footwear. Well, this was unusual. Her makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and enhanced by light muted brown lip shade. Her eye makeup was subtle and she completed her look with an impeccable ponytail. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that in comments.

Courtesy: Sajid Khan