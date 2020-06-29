On 2 Years Of Sanju, 5 Different Avatars Of Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt That Left Us Stunned Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was a biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film showcased the actor's different phases of life like the death of his mother (played by Manisha Koirala), his bond with his father (played by Paresh Rawal), and his emotional journey with his best friend (played by Vicky Kaushal). The film also starred Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as Sanju's ex-girlfriend, and Dia Mirza as his wife.

Talking about the success, Sanju was a massive hit and became the 6th highest grossing Bollywood film ever. Leading actor Ranbir Kapoor received praise for his performance and looks in the film. It also earned him many awards including Filmfare. And he truly deserved it as he left absolutely no stone unturned to fit in the role. From his iconic walk as Sanjay Dutt to his different looks, Ranbir looked a clear cut doppelganger of him. As Sanju completes its two years today, let us take a look at the five different avatars of Ranbir from the film that left everyone stunned.

Ranbir Kapoor In A Multi-Hued T-shirt And White Pants This look of Ranbir Kapoor marked the time when Sanjay Dutt was young and enjoying his crazy romantic life. To create the look, Ranbir donned a full-sleeved round-collar multi-coloured (light blue, dark blue and yellow) striped T-shirt. He teamed it with white pants and completed his look with a pair of white shoes. He sported front bangs and looked very cute. Ranbir Kapoor In A Yellow Shirt And Denims This look of Ranbir Kapoor showed Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai. He sported a full-sleeved classic-collar yellow-hued buttoned down shirt and paired it with light blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with black shoes and upped his look with a few wrist bands and a gold-toned wrist watch. Clean shave and short tresses (without bangs) spruced up his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A Black Ethnic Attire This poster showcased Ranbir Kapoor pulling off Sanjay Dutt's 2013 look in his style. For the look poster, he was decked up in black ethnic attire. His ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar two-buttoned long kurta with matching pants. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and accessorised his look with a golden watch and few rings. The French beard and short tresses rounded out his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A White Kurta-Pyjama And Nehru Cap This look of Ranbir Kapoor marked the time when Sanjay Dutt spent considerable time in jail in 2013. For the look poster, Ranbir wore a half-sleeved two-buttoned white kurta that featured side slits. He teamed it with matching pyjama and completed his look with a pair of slippers. White Nehru cap, red tika, and full grey beard elevated his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A Blue Shirt And Denims This look of Ranbir Kapoor marked the time when Sanjay Dutt was released from the prison in 2016. For the look, he donned a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down dark-blue shirt. He tucked his shirt with a light blue denim jeans and completed his look with black shoes. The black leather belt added structure to his attire. Black moustache and white beard wrapped his look.

Ranbir Kapoor's looks in the film as Sanju is really praise-worthy as he looked every bit like Sanjay Dutt. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to 2 years!

Pic Credits: Rajkumar Hirani