Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Look Awesome Together As They Flaunted Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also graced the wedding reception ceremony of Armaan Jain. The couple looked fabulous together and wore traditional outfits for the ceremony. While Ranbir kept it simple, Alia went for a modern attire. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which stunned us.

So, speaking about Ranbir Kapoor first, he donned a kurta and pyjama. The dapper actor wore a royal blue bandhgala kurta that was structured and had a flared silhouette. His kurta featured golden buttons and a white pocketsquare. He teamed it with white pyjamas and black-hued formal shoes. As for Alia Bhatt, she sported a pastel-hued lehenga that had all our attention.

Alia wore a green and pink lehenga that was by Manish Malhotra. Her lehenga featured a pink blouse and a green and pink flared skirt with a complementing green dupatta. Her ensemble was intricately embellished in silver tones and featured meticulously-detailed pink floral accents. The blouse was dazzlingly sequinned. Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with an elaborate maangtikka. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The cheekbones were contoured and the layered tresses rounded out her avatar.

They both looked awesome together. So, what do you think about their outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.