Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Kept It Light And Festive For Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt made an entry with Ranbir Kapoor at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They both donned traditional outfits and their ensembles were on the contemporary side. Their outfits were light-hearted and yet festive. Let's decode their outfits.

So, Alia wore a sari for the occasion and it was a colour-blocked number. So, Alia Bhatt wore a light green sari that was accentuated by vibrant pink floral accents and featured a golden border with tassels. It was a gorgeous sari and she wore a contrasting pink backless blouse with her sari. The actress teamed her attire with silver wedges, which we thought was a comfy option. She accessorised her look with a gold bracelet and elaborate jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore an all-silver outfit. His ensemble consisted of a textured kurta, a jacket with light accents, and silver pyjamas with black loafers. The actor looked dapper as ever. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's outfits and looks? Didn't they look awesome together? Let us know that in the comment section.