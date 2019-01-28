ENGLISH

Alia Bhatt Woos In This Anarkali As She Attends The Umang Police Show With Ranbir Kapoor

By
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

After Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance together. This time, the duo was seen at the Umang Police Show. They were dressed impeccably and Alia kept it light with a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali. She looked amazing as ever in her ensemble, which we thought was a departure from something elaborate.

Alia Bhatt Fashion

On the contrary, it was a flowy ensemble, which was accentuated by pastel hue and floral accents. Her anarkali was enhanced by minty green hue and it was round-necked. The attire featured a structured bodice and flared hemline. It had a whiff of embellishments and Alia paired it with a dupatta, which was subtly printed and had intricately done border. Her outfit of the night was minimal and she pulled it off with a lot of grace.

Alia Bhatt Style

Alia teamed her attire with statement earrings from Amrapali. She wore meticulously-crafted danglers to notch up her traditional avatar. The makeup was accentuated by a touch of bronzer and a light pink lip shade. The well-defined kohl completed her makeup and as for the hairstyle, she kept her tresses side-swept. We thought she looked stunning. What do you think about Alia's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
