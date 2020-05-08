Alia And Ranbir’s Traditional Fashion Moment At Sonam’s Wedding Reception And Other Ethnic Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception. Post their appearance together at the glittering event, the two sparked rumours of being in a relationship. Today, on Sonam Kapoor's wedding anniversary, we are going to decode their outfits from the event and talk about some more fashion moments of the couple.

Alia And Ranbir's Outfits At Sonam's Reception

So, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. Alia Bhatt wore a lime green Sabyasachi lehenga for the occasion and her attire consisted of a full-sleeved blouse, voluminous skirt, and complementing dupatta. Her ensemble was accentuated by light floral accents and it featured embellished border. She accessorised her look with a dazzling choker and maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Ranbir Kapoor looked amazing in white and black outfit. He wore an intricately-patterned white kurta, which he teamed with a crisp white jacket and black pants. He completed his look with formal black shoes.

Alia And Ranbir's Outfits At Ganesh Chaturthi Event

For Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked modern and festive in their ethnic outfits. The actress wore a gold-toned saree by Manish Malhotra. Her saree was adorned with pink and green floral accents. The border of her saree was accentuated by golden metallic tassels. She paired her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse and upped her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his grey-toned ensemble, which consisted of a metallic kurta and matching pyjamas. He paired his attire with a meticulously-patterned jacket and black loafers.

Alia And Ranbir's Outfits At An Event

For Umang Police Show, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor kept it traditional and western respectively in terms of fashion. Alia Bhatt wore an anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani. Dipped in pastel blue hue, her anarkali was flowy and summery. It was also enhanced by sheer accents and accentuated by floral accents. She draped a matching dupatta with her ensemble. Alia accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar. Ranbir Kapoor looked classy in his blue tuxedo and pointed black formal shoes.

Alia And Ranbir's Outfits For Brahmāstra Promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked traditionally perfect, when they graced the Kumbh Mela to launch the logo of their movie, Brahmāstra. For the occasion, Alia Bhatt sported a forest green anarkali by Anushree Reddy. Her ensemble was enhanced by floral accents and she paired her attire with a matching dupatta. Her makeup was minimally done and long loose tresses completed her avatar. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he wore a semi-casual outfit that consisted of a striped blue kurta and mustard pants. He paired his ensemble with a white jacket and dark green shoes. He completed his look with a pair of shades.

Alia And Ranbir's Outfits For Post-Wedding Event

For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Alia and Ranbir looked amazing in their traditional outfits. They graced the event with Neetu Singh. Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga that was highlighted by green and pink hues. It was an embellished number with floral accents and she draped a light dupatta with her attire. She accessorised her look with heavy maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Ranbir Kapoor looked simple and dapper in her blue bandhgala jacket and white pants. He completed his look with black formal shoes.

So, which traditional moment of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did you like the most? Let us know that.