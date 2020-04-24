Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramp Moment With Katrina Kaif Or Deepika Padukone, Which One Was More Fashionable? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So far, Ranbir Kapoor hasn't walked the ramp with Alia Bhatt but he has graced the ramp with both ex-girlfriends, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. We thought he looked amazing with both the divas, who were both models before they started acting. So, let's decode Ranbir Kapoor's respective ramp moments with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, and find out which couple fashion moment was better.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramp Show With Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp with Katrina Kaif at the finale of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi. They sashayed the ramp for Rohit Bal, way back in 2009. So, Ranbir Kapoor sported a long jacket with rich floral accents - a pattern that Rohit Bal highly experiments with, and the actor paired his jacket with flared silk pants. The actor looked dapper and Katrina Kaif wore a short silver dress but it was an elaborate number with gold-toned metallic accents on the bodice and the wrapped net detailing at the hem. We also loved floral cut-outs on the neckline and sleeves area of her dress. Katrina Kaif looked cute as she completed her look with a ponytail.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramp Show With Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp, years later after they parted ways. He graced the ramp with Deepika Padukone in 2018 and the two walked for Manish Malhotra for Mijwan Fashion Show by veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Ranbir wore a white kurta-pyjama set and teamed it with an intricately-done rose-patterned floral jacket. His black-hued jacket contrasted with white kurta-pyjama and he completed his look with formal shoes. Deepika Padukone wore a lehenga that consisted of a sleeveless blouse with an extended cape and flared skirt. Her lehenga was embellished with crystals and subtle multi-hued floral accents. She spruced up her look with emerald drop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. She also completed her look with a ponytail but unlike Katrina's, hers was sleek and middle-parted.

So, which couple's fashion moment you loved more? Let us know that.