Times When Anushka Sharma And Deepika Padukone Copied Each Other And Aced The Similar Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are the two leading divas in Bollywood, who have always been a major inspiration for all of us particularly when it comes to fashion. Be it at airport or any other event, they have always been making stunning statements in their fashionable outfits. The divas definitely give major fashion goals but there have also been times when they turned out to be an inspiration for each other. So, let us take a close look at the kind of similar outfits of Deepika and Anushka and decode it.

Anushka Sharma And Deepika Padukone In Sabyasachi's Saree

Anushka Sharma opted for a burgandy-hued velvet saree for her engagement with Virat Kohli, It was a Sabyasachi saree, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered golden border. She draped the heavy pallu of her saree in a nivi style that featured golden zardosi work. The actress paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, heavy choker, and rings. Anushka pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and adorned it with red roses. Slight contouring marked by tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light red lip shade spruced up her look.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she wore the same Sabysachi saree for a Tanishq ad. She not just wore the same saree but also sported the similar look - bun with red roses. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and necklace. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Both the actresses slayed it in the same Sabyasachi saree but it was Anushka Sharma, who wore it first.

Anushka Sharma And Deepika Padukone's Airport Look

At the airport, Deepika Padukone was spotted sporting a full-sleeved white shirt, which she styled giving an off-shoulder look to it. She paired it with black ripped bottoms and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with black reflectors. She also carried a black handbag.

Inspired by Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma sported the similar look after a few months. She wore a full-sleeved round-collar long loose white tee and paired it with blue distressed denim jeans. Instead of black boots, the actress opted for white shoes and carried a nude-toned handbag. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Who aced which outfit with perfection? Let us know that in the comment section.