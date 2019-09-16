ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Reunite For An Ad Shoot And Have Oodles Of Fashion Goals

    By
    |

    The last time Ranbir and Katrina were seen on-screen was in 2017 movie, Jagga Jasoos. But finally ex-flames, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen sharing screen space again for an Advertisement shoot. The ad shoot also had popular rapper, Badshah and together, the three gave us amazing fashion goals. The advertisement shoot was for the mobile phone brand, Oppo.

    So, while Ranbir and Badshah gave us jacket goals, Katrina Kaif wowed us with her impressive dress game. Talking about Katrina's fashion for the ad first, the Bharat actress wore a sleeveless white dress at the beginning of the advertisement. Her dress was structured and detailed with black front buttons. For the shoot, Katrina also carried a purse in a cross-bodied style. Her accessory was light and her look was spruced up by a delicate gold neckpiece. The makeup was marked by minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    The second still of hers was at a beach. Lounging on a beach chair, she looked simply stylish in her green checkered dress and a straw hat. She paired her dress with white sporrts shoes. This time, her look was accessorised by hoops and light bracelets. She carried a chic brown purse with her and the makeup was lit up by pink lip shade and dewy touches. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was seen in a red, white, and black jacket, which the actor paired with a white tee. However, more than the outfit, we absolutely loved his round-framed spectacles.

    For the second scene at the beach, he is seen sitting next to Badshah on a lounge chair. Here Ranbir is seen in a light formal attire, which consisted of a white shirt and brown trousers. He paired it with sports shoes. As for Badshah, he made a yellow splash. For the birthday party scene, he sported his signature oversized jacket and paired it with a black outfit and golden frames. His style is laidback at the beach still, where he is seen lounging and drinking coconut water. This time, Badshah's attire was a yellow tee, which he paired with grey trackpants and sports shoes.

    So, how did you find their outfits for the Oppo ad campaign? Are you happy to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif back on the screen again? Do let us know that in the comment section.

    All Photos Credit: OPPO Mobile India

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue