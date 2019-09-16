Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Reunite For An Ad Shoot And Have Oodles Of Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The last time Ranbir and Katrina were seen on-screen was in 2017 movie, Jagga Jasoos. But finally ex-flames, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen sharing screen space again for an Advertisement shoot. The ad shoot also had popular rapper, Badshah and together, the three gave us amazing fashion goals. The advertisement shoot was for the mobile phone brand, Oppo.

So, while Ranbir and Badshah gave us jacket goals, Katrina Kaif wowed us with her impressive dress game. Talking about Katrina's fashion for the ad first, the Bharat actress wore a sleeveless white dress at the beginning of the advertisement. Her dress was structured and detailed with black front buttons. For the shoot, Katrina also carried a purse in a cross-bodied style. Her accessory was light and her look was spruced up by a delicate gold neckpiece. The makeup was marked by minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

The second still of hers was at a beach. Lounging on a beach chair, she looked simply stylish in her green checkered dress and a straw hat. She paired her dress with white sporrts shoes. This time, her look was accessorised by hoops and light bracelets. She carried a chic brown purse with her and the makeup was lit up by pink lip shade and dewy touches. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was seen in a red, white, and black jacket, which the actor paired with a white tee. However, more than the outfit, we absolutely loved his round-framed spectacles.

For the second scene at the beach, he is seen sitting next to Badshah on a lounge chair. Here Ranbir is seen in a light formal attire, which consisted of a white shirt and brown trousers. He paired it with sports shoes. As for Badshah, he made a yellow splash. For the birthday party scene, he sported his signature oversized jacket and paired it with a black outfit and golden frames. His style is laidback at the beach still, where he is seen lounging and drinking coconut water. This time, Badshah's attire was a yellow tee, which he paired with grey trackpants and sports shoes.

So, how did you find their outfits for the Oppo ad campaign? Are you happy to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif back on the screen again? Do let us know that in the comment section.

All Photos Credit: OPPO Mobile India