Manisha Koirala’s Throwback Outfit Is An OOTD And Perfect For Official Formal Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manisha Koirala, whose Netflix series Maska is winning the audience, recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of hers. Her outfit was definitely an OOTD and perfect for official formal events. Styled by Surina Kakkar, we have decoded Manisha Koirala's attire and look for you.

The actress basically teamed her white shirt with blue jeans and gave it a jacket update. Now, this look is something we all could try at home for now. We loved how simply, Manisha exuded boss lady vibes. Her look was a cross between minimalist and maximalist. Her white shirt and denims were a classic combination and came from Zara India. The long jacket, which upped her look, was from Raw Mango. The silk brocade jacket gave her casual outfit a glam effect.

The actress paired her ensemble with tan-hued suede boots that went well with her ensemble. Apart from her attire and footwear, we also loved her statement choker that came from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The impeccable high bun rounded out her avatar. Manisha Koirala looked classy as always. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Manisha Koirala's Instagram