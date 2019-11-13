Just In
Manisha Koirala And Esha Deol Have Sari Goals For Us This Wedding Season
Manisha Koirala and Esha Deol gave us some stunning sari ideas. They both wore handloom saris and looked gorgeous. While Manisha's sari was more understated, Esha's was vibrant. With wedding season around the corner, these are the saris you need to drape. Take a look at their sari fashion.
Esha Deol
So, Esha Deol wore a Benarasi brocade sari for the special occasion. The actress won the Best Actress award for her movie, Cakewalk at MTV Awards. She stunned in a classic silk sari by Mitan Ghosh that was accentuated by red hue and golden motifs and intricate border. Esha teamed her sari with a half-sleeved red blouse, which went well with her sari. She opted for gold jewellery that consisted of a minimal neckpiece, earrings, and bangles. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, deep red lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and a small red bindi. The impeccable bun completed her traditional avatar.
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala draped an ivory-hued Punit Balana sari for the International Kids Film Festival. Her sari was plain-hued and featured textured patterns. The border of her sari was intricately-done with floral accents and she paired her sari with contrasting golden-hued half-sleeved blouse. The Sanju actress upped her look with oxidised silver jewellery that consisted of bangles, a ring, and earrings. The makeup was muted pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a small red bindi. The neat bun rounded out her avatar.
So, whose sari look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.