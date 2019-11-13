ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manisha Koirala And Esha Deol Have Sari Goals For Us This Wedding Season

    By
    |

    Manisha Koirala and Esha Deol gave us some stunning sari ideas. They both wore handloom saris and looked gorgeous. While Manisha's sari was more understated, Esha's was vibrant. With wedding season around the corner, these are the saris you need to drape. Take a look at their sari fashion.

    Esha Deol

    So, Esha Deol wore a Benarasi brocade sari for the special occasion. The actress won the Best Actress award for her movie, Cakewalk at MTV Awards. She stunned in a classic silk sari by Mitan Ghosh that was accentuated by red hue and golden motifs and intricate border. Esha teamed her sari with a half-sleeved red blouse, which went well with her sari. She opted for gold jewellery that consisted of a minimal neckpiece, earrings, and bangles. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, deep red lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and a small red bindi. The impeccable bun completed her traditional avatar.

    Manisha Koirala

    Manisha Koirala draped an ivory-hued Punit Balana sari for the International Kids Film Festival. Her sari was plain-hued and featured textured patterns. The border of her sari was intricately-done with floral accents and she paired her sari with contrasting golden-hued half-sleeved blouse. The Sanju actress upped her look with oxidised silver jewellery that consisted of bangles, a ring, and earrings. The makeup was muted pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a small red bindi. The neat bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose sari look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More MANISHA KOIRALA News

    Read more about: manisha koirala esha deol
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue