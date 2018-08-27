Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Hema Malini And Daughter Esha Deol Looked Awe-Inspiring In Their Ethnic Outfits At LFW 2018

By
Hema Malini Esha Deol Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Veteran actress Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol gave us a rare moment as they graced the ramp for Sanjuktta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The mother-duo looked their traditional best in their vibrant attires, which celebrated Indian textile and handloom heritage.

Hema Malini Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Hema Malini draped a silk sari, which was multi-coloured and accentuated by vibrant prints. It was a navy blue, red, and bright yellow sari, which represented the southern heritage of the country. It was enhanced by characteristic temple prints and Hema Malini looked stunning as ever. Also, interesting was the meticulous placement of jewellery. She wore a delicate and traditional kamarbandh, bangles, maang-tikka, ethnic earrings, and a statement necklace. She completed her look with a red bindi and a little heavy makeup.

Esha Deol Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Esha, on the other hand, wore a more contemporary attire. She wore a quarter-sleeved pink-coloured blouse and silver-hued skirt with printed border. She draped a dupatta in a Gujarati style and tied a heavy kamarbandh, which added a structure to her attire. Esha's jewellery was more minimal as compared to her mother's. She wore bracelets and a maang-tikka, but yes, she did wear a red bindi and gajra like her mother.

Well, we were happy to see both the graceful ladies sashaying down the ramp. Didn't they look just awe-inspiring?

Hema Malini Esha Deol Lakme Fashion Week 2018
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 0:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue