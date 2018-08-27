Hema Malini And Daughter Esha Deol Looked Awe-Inspiring In Their Ethnic Outfits At LFW 2018

Veteran actress Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol gave us a rare moment as they graced the ramp for Sanjuktta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The mother-duo looked their traditional best in their vibrant attires, which celebrated Indian textile and handloom heritage.

Hema Malini draped a silk sari, which was multi-coloured and accentuated by vibrant prints. It was a navy blue, red, and bright yellow sari, which represented the southern heritage of the country. It was enhanced by characteristic temple prints and Hema Malini looked stunning as ever. Also, interesting was the meticulous placement of jewellery. She wore a delicate and traditional kamarbandh, bangles, maang-tikka, ethnic earrings, and a statement necklace. She completed her look with a red bindi and a little heavy makeup.

Esha, on the other hand, wore a more contemporary attire. She wore a quarter-sleeved pink-coloured blouse and silver-hued skirt with printed border. She draped a dupatta in a Gujarati style and tied a heavy kamarbandh, which added a structure to her attire. Esha's jewellery was more minimal as compared to her mother's. She wore bracelets and a maang-tikka, but yes, she did wear a red bindi and gajra like her mother.

Well, we were happy to see both the graceful ladies sashaying down the ramp. Didn't they look just awe-inspiring?